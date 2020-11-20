Economy

12:44 20.11.2020

Economy Ministry intends to register ten new geographic brands in 2021

1 min read
The Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture intends to register ten new geographical brands (geographical indications) in 2021, Deputy Minister Oleksandr Romanyshyn said.

"We are planning another ten geographic names for next year - these are Kherson Watermelons and Carpathian Honey. This creates preconditions for the development of tourism where these geographic names are registered," he said during the Creative Economy Forum on Friday.

He reported that this year, geographical brands of Hutsul Sheep Bryndza cheese and Melitopol Cherry were registered.

Romanyshyn said that such moves attract the attention of tourists and investors.

As reported, in 2019, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine to improve the legal protection of geographical indications. According to it, the registered geographical indications are applied to the packaging of the product and testify to its high quality, long-term production tradition and a special connection with the territory where it is produced.

The first registered geographical indication that meets the European requirements for registration and has the right to be recognized in the EU was the Hutsul Sheep Bryndza cheese. An application for its registration was submitted by the Association of Producers of Traditional Carpathian Highland Cheese.

Tags: #brands #economy_ministry
