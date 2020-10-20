Ex-shareholder of PrivatBank Boholiubov files three lawsuits with Kyiv business court against bank

Economy

Ex-shareholder of the now state-owned PrivatBank (Kyiv) Hennadiy Boholiubov on October 15 filed three lawsuits with the business court of Kyiv against the bank, according to data posted on the judiciary portal.

According to the data, the Cabinet of Ministers, PrivatBank, Ukrgasbank, the Ministry of Finance and the Deposit Guarantee Fund are the defendants in case No. 910/15737/20 under Boholiubov's claim, the subject of which is the recognition of contracts as invalid. Tetiana Vaschenko was appointed as a judge.

Case No. 910/15738/20 under a claim against the Cabinet of Ministers and PrivatBank for determining the size of the charter capital and the size of the stakes, was given to Judge Yevhen Pavlenko, according to the portal.

Case No. 910/15734/20 under Boholiubov's claim against the Cabinet of Ministers, PrivatBank, Solid Dnepr LLC and Ukreximbank on reclaiming property from someone else's illegal possession will be heard by Judge Yaroslav Marinchenko, according to posted data.

In addition, on October 15, Boholiubov filed a lawsuit against the Deposit Guarantee Fund and the Cabinet of Ministers for the recognition of ownership rights (case No. 910/15739/20), where Olena Chynchyn was appointed as a judge.

