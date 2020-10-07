Ex-general manager of Microsoft Ukraine Vasylieva, ex-deputy minister of economy Korzh leave Ukroboronprom

Nadiia Vasylieva, who after a transfer from the post of General Manager of Microsoft Ukraine in autumn 2019 to the post of Deputy Director General of the Ukroboronprom state concern responsible for innovations, left the team at the end of September, Ukroboronprom said in a Tuesday press release.

"The relevant structural unit was reorganized, and functions were distributed within the team. Leadership in innovation for the defense industry will go to the Ministry of Strategic Industries, which intends to create an Agency for the Development of Defense Technologies," the state concern said.

According to the release, Vasylieva has carried out a number of digitalization projects for Ukroboronprom and individual defense enterprises, and restarted the work of the scientific and technical council and the design direction.

The state concern also said that at the end of September Ruslan Korzh, who was an advisor on strategic projects to Director General of Ukroboronprom Aivaras Abromavichus, and earlier his deputy at the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, also left the company. Korzh was appointed to the state concern in the autumn of 2019 as a deputy director general and was involved in the work of the aircraft building and vehicle repair enterprises of the concern, and in the spring he moved to the position of advisor to the director general.

Ukroboronprom said that on October 1 this year, the number of the management team of the concern was reshuffled and a new staffing table was introduced as part of the further improvement of the management model of the state concern.