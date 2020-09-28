Ukravtodor starts repairs of Izmail-Kiliya-Vilkove road

The State Automobile Roads Agency of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) has begun repair work on the ten-kilometer section of the T-16-07 Izmail-Kiliya-Vilkove national road.

Ukravtodor said in its Telegram channel that work is already underway to break up the old road surface and equip the base with crushed stone-sand mixture.

The contractor for the repair work on the site is Rostdorstroy LLC.

Ukravtodor said that under the Big Construction program it is planned to restore 194 km of roads in Odesa region in 2020.

RDS Group is included in the top three road construction companies of Ukraine. It includes Kyivshliakhbud" and Rostdorstroy.

The core business is construction, reconstruction and maintenance of roads and bridges, construction of airfield complexes.

The ultimate beneficial owners of RDS Group are Ukrainian citizens Yuriy Shumakher and Yevhen Konovalov.