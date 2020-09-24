NBU predicts actual budget deficit at 6-6.5% of GDP in 2020

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) expects an actual budget deficit in 2020 at the level of 6-6.5% of GDP instead of the 7.5% foreseen in the forecast, Deputy Governor of the NBU Dmytro Sologub has said.

"This year's budget deficit is set at 7.5% of GDP. This is absolutely correct from the countercyclical point of view. But, apparently, the actual deficit will be lower... We estimate that the budget deficit will be around 6 -6.5% of GDP," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the budget deficit fell below the forecast due to the strong underfunding of existing expenses. "Catching up on them in recent months will not be easy given the funding opportunities," he said.