Economy

15:23 24.09.2020

NBU expects surplus of Ukraine's current account to reach nil in H1 2020

1 min read
NBU expects surplus of Ukraine's current account to reach nil in H1 2020

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) expects a decrease in the surplus of the current account of the balance of payments in the second half of 2020 to nil, Deputy Governor of the NBU Dmytro Sologub has said.

"We have about $4 billion of current account surplus in the first six months, and in the second half of the year we expect it to be reaching nil. By the end of the year, we will have a surplus of about $4 billion, that is, at the level of 2-2.5% of GDP. But that was the July estimate. Now, perhaps we will still correct it," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Sologub, next year the central bank predicts a return to a deficit in the range of 2-3% of GDP. "This is a normal trend. Ukraine is a small open economy that is catching up with other countries. The economy is recovering, and the current account is returning to a deficit," he said.

Tags: #nbu #sologub
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:27 24.09.2020
NBU predicts actual budget deficit at 6-6.5% of GDP in 2020

NBU predicts actual budget deficit at 6-6.5% of GDP in 2020

13:07 24.09.2020
Ukraine should try to get tranche from IMF under SBA by late 2020 – Deputy NBU governor

Ukraine should try to get tranche from IMF under SBA by late 2020 – Deputy NBU governor

14:26 23.09.2020
Profit of Ukraine's banking system falls by 44.5% in Aug – NBU

Profit of Ukraine's banking system falls by 44.5% in Aug – NBU

18:45 17.09.2020
NBU decisions on refinancing rate will depend on development of situation with coronavirus

NBU decisions on refinancing rate will depend on development of situation with coronavirus

10:00 17.09.2020
Development of secondary govt bond market could solve problem of financing of state budget 2021 deficit – member of NBU Council

Development of secondary govt bond market could solve problem of financing of state budget 2021 deficit – member of NBU Council

10:39 08.09.2020
PrivatBank remains most profitable Ukrainian bank, Ukreximbank unprofitable in seven months

PrivatBank remains most profitable Ukrainian bank, Ukreximbank unprofitable in seven months

13:34 07.09.2020
Ukraine's FX reserves expand by 1% in Aug – NBU

Ukraine's FX reserves expand by 1% in Aug – NBU

15:45 03.09.2020
NBU retains grain harvest forecast at 72 mln tonnes in 2020

NBU retains grain harvest forecast at 72 mln tonnes in 2020

14:59 03.09.2020
NBU waiting for IMF mission in near future, money could be transferred by late 2020 – NBU governor

NBU waiting for IMF mission in near future, money could be transferred by late 2020 – NBU governor

14:15 03.09.2020
NBU keeps key policy rate unchanged at 6%

NBU keeps key policy rate unchanged at 6%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU predicts actual budget deficit at 6-6.5% of GDP in 2020

Profit of Ukraine's banking system falls by 44.5% in Aug – NBU

Ukraine, IMF working on opportunity for fund's mission to visit in autumn – President's Office dpty head

Court in Amsterdam imposes restrictions on DTEK Energy under Sberbank of Russia's $45 mln claim

SPF denies Group DF's accusations of embezzlement of funds intended for investment in ZTMC

LATEST

Ukraine, Slovakia to cooperate in development of multimodal transport between Asia, EU

Developer Arricano sees net profit rise 2.5-fold, reduces revenue by 18% in H1 2020

Energy Ministry plans to establish Industry Centre for Cybersecurity

Morgan Stanley doubts Ukraine's govt plans for 2021

Govt obliges NCCIR to open data on provider operation, Internet coverage quality, subscriber numbers

One more portfolio company of Khomutynnik investment fund became «unicorn»

Ukraine, IMF working on opportunity for fund's mission to visit in autumn – President's Office dpty head

Court in Amsterdam imposes restrictions on DTEK Energy under Sberbank of Russia's $45 mln claim

SPF denies Group DF's accusations of embezzlement of funds intended for investment in ZTMC

RDS repairs 37 km of H-01 highway in Cherkasy region ahead of schedule, wins tenders for 35 more km

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD