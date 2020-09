In August 2020, solvent banks of Ukraine saw UAH 4.252 billion of net profit, which is 44.5% less than in the same period of 2019 (UAH 7.567 billion), according to data posted on the website of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

According to the data, in January-August 2020, banks' net profit decreased 26.3%, to UAH 32.641 billion compared to the indicator posted a year earlier (year-over-year).