Cabinet approves pilot project of National Tobacco Operator

The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decree on the implementation of the National Operator in the Tobacco Products Market pilot project.

"On behalf of the minister, please, put the Cabinet of Ministers' draft decree on the implementation of the National Operator in the Tobacco Products Market pilot project on the agenda," Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Svitlana Panaiotidi said during a government meeting on Wednesday.

The decree was approved with a three-day revision.

The document was drafted by the Economy Ministry along with the Finance Ministry in order to strengthen control and take urgent steps to combat tax evasion, smuggling and counterfeit in pursuance of the instructions of the Prime Minister of Ukraine, as well as following the conciliatory meetings held at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) with the participation of the Economy Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Interior Ministry, Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), Svitlana Panaiotidi said.

According to the deputy minister, this pilot project will be implemented by the end of 2021.