Economy

15:22 09.09.2020

Cabinet approves pilot project of National Tobacco Operator

1 min read
Cabinet approves pilot project of National Tobacco Operator

 The Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers has approved a decree on the implementation of the National Operator in the Tobacco Products Market pilot project.

"On behalf of the minister, please, put the Cabinet of Ministers' draft decree on the implementation of the National Operator in the Tobacco Products Market pilot project on the agenda," Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Svitlana Panaiotidi said during a government meeting on Wednesday.

The decree was approved with a three-day revision.

The document was drafted by the Economy Ministry along with the Finance Ministry in order to strengthen control and take urgent steps to combat tax evasion, smuggling and counterfeit in pursuance of the instructions of the Prime Minister of Ukraine, as well as following the conciliatory meetings held at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) with the participation of the Economy Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Interior Ministry, Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU), Svitlana Panaiotidi said.

According to the deputy minister, this pilot project will be implemented by the end of 2021.

Tags: #operator #tobacco
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:46 13.08.2020
American Chamber of Commerce calls for unbiased trial of tobacco companies' cases on AMC fine

American Chamber of Commerce calls for unbiased trial of tobacco companies' cases on AMC fine

14:46 06.08.2020
Intl tobacco companies intend to defend their rights in intl arbitration

Intl tobacco companies intend to defend their rights in intl arbitration

13:38 11.12.2019
Govt approves memo with tobacco business on transparent, predictable regulation for development of tobacco sector – MP

Govt approves memo with tobacco business on transparent, predictable regulation for development of tobacco sector – MP

13:59 08.11.2019
JTI Ukraine announces resumption of production at factory in Kremenchuk from Nov 11

JTI Ukraine announces resumption of production at factory in Kremenchuk from Nov 11

16:09 29.10.2019
Compromise between govt, tobacco companies regarding tobacco amendments reached – Ukrainian PM

Compromise between govt, tobacco companies regarding tobacco amendments reached – Ukrainian PM

13:43 11.10.2019
Tedis Ukraine, tobacco manufacturers to challenge competition agency's fine of UAH 6.5 bln

Tedis Ukraine, tobacco manufacturers to challenge competition agency's fine of UAH 6.5 bln

13:50 10.10.2019
Competition agency fines four tobacco giants with factories in Ukraine, Tedis Ukraine distributor UAH 6.5 bln

Competition agency fines four tobacco giants with factories in Ukraine, Tedis Ukraine distributor UAH 6.5 bln

15:19 09.10.2019
Largest tobacco market players mulling closure of factories over regulation of markup

Largest tobacco market players mulling closure of factories over regulation of markup

12:25 05.07.2019
Finance ministry instructs fiscal service to step up fight against illegal tobacco market

Finance ministry instructs fiscal service to step up fight against illegal tobacco market

12:59 16.04.2018
Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine's net loss falls by 77.3% in 2017

Imperial Tobacco Production Ukraine's net loss falls by 77.3% in 2017

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

Deflation in Ukraine down to 0.2% in Aug, inflation in annual terms up to 2.5% - statistics

Payments on GDP warrants of $40 mln in 2021 with moderate GDP growth potentially could reach $22 bln by 2040 – Finance Minister

Ukraine's Finance Minister expects completion of revision of Stand-By Arrangement soon, tranches by late 2020

Court award to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies appealed – Justice minister

LATEST

Cabinet to propose Rada to support use of electric vehicles in Ukraine

Zelensky during visit to Khmelnytsky NPP discusses possibility of financing completion of third, fourth power units

Deflation in Ukraine down to 0.2% in Aug, inflation in annual terms up to 2.5% - statistics

Payments on GDP warrants of $40 mln in 2021 with moderate GDP growth potentially could reach $22 bln by 2040 – Finance Minister

Ukraine's Finance Minister expects completion of revision of Stand-By Arrangement soon, tranches by late 2020

Naftogaz strengthening geological direction to raise new hydrocarbon resources - top manager

Court award to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies appealed – Justice minister

Working group to create Ukrainian Silicon Valley created in Kharkiv, businessman Yaroslavsky acts as investor

NABU initiates case against court verdict ruling to collect $350 mln from PrivatBank in favor of Surkis' companies

Shmyhal calls for increase in Ukraine's own gas production

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD