Economy

17:14 07.09.2020

Ukraine regards two shelling in Donbas as differing cases with aim of provocation, urges Russia to influence illegal armed formations to keep ceasefire – President's Office

2 min read
Ukraine has carefully learnt recent both shelling in Donbas and regards them as two separate differing cases committed with a provocative purpose, the President's Office of Ukraine said.

"We demand that Russia intervene in the situation and influence the provocative behavior of illegal armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions in order to keep the ceasefire," the presidential press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine does not intend to retreat from the implementation of the ceasefire agreements in Donbas, but the Ukrainian military is ready to respond promptly and decisively to enemy activity.

"The president is extremely concerned about the provocative shelling and tensions in Donbas. During the 41 days of the comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire, there was not a single combat loss among the Ukrainian military. This truce has shown that it is the right step towards achieving peace in Donbas," the President's Office said.

The president said once again that Ukraine does not retreat from the position of achieving peace and fulfills all the agreements reached on July 22 on the ceasefire regime, which has been proven by the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission. However, if necessary, the Ukrainian military will defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity and lives of Ukrainian citizens, responding promptly and decisively to the enemy's activity.

According to the results of a special meeting the day before, the president issued relevant decrees in connection with the shelling of the Ukrainian military by the "LPR" and "DPR" terrorist organizations.

In particular, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba initiated an urgent conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Ukraine also took urgent measures provided for by the Agreement of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) of July 22 on the introduction of a package of additional measures to support the ceasefire regime from July 27, namely, it immediately activated a coordination mechanism to respond to ceasefire violations with the assistance of the Joint Control and Coordination Center, and also informed the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine about the incident.

The President's Office recalled that before the TCG representatives held an extraordinary meeting on the situation. The TCG representatives will meet on September 7 as well.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #jfo
Interfax-Ukraine
