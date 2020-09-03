Economy

14:59 03.09.2020

NBU waiting for IMF mission in near future, money could be transferred by late 2020 – NBU governor

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is waiting for a mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the near term and that the funds from the IMF will arrive in the country by the end of 2020, NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko has said.

"The main assumption of our forecast is further cooperation with the IMF... We expect an IMF mission in the near future and plan to receive more money from the IMF by the end of the year," he said at a press briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

