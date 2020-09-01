Media Group Ukraine to develop network of foreign press centers, interested in mono-brand policy

Media Group Ukraine LLC plans to launch at least two more foreign press centers.

"We use the press center network of Ukraina TV channel. We have three mobile news offices abroad: in Europe, the United States and Russia. If everything goes according to plan, we will open at least two more offices abroad. But in Ukraine we do not plan to create a network of regional TV channels. I don't see added value here," Dmytro Beliansky, a member of the Media Group Ukraine supervisory board responsible for the development of the news direction in the group, said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He also noted that the media group is primarily interested in building a mono-brand model.

"We are doing a number of projects within the Ukraina 24 channel, dedicated to the regions. But, in fact, we are interested in a certain centralization, in the possibility of absorbing other content. We can easily broadcast the material of our Dnipropetrovsk-based 34 channel on Ukraina 24 just as we can include the products of Ukraina 24 in Ukraina TV channel. It is more profitable for us to build a mono-brand. And for the country, frankly speaking, too," he stressed.

According to him, the media group plans to launch a number of economic projects on Ukraina 24 TV channel.

"To become the market leader in information channels is an intermediate goal for us. We need to grow into a nationwide information channel," the expert said.

He also does not rule out the launch of various thematic programs, emphasizing that any informational needs of the audience must be realized.

"We have a very powerful analytical service at Media Group Ukraine. We make decisions not intuitively, but based on serious research. Therefore, first of all, we will go where we can be successful," Beliansky said.

He also said that the media group plans to launch its own website for Ukraina 24 TV channel, since it is interested in Ukraina 24 existing on all platforms - both TV and digital.

Media Group Ukraine unites the national broadcasting TV channel Ukraina, the national information TV channel Ukraina 24, the entertainment youth TV channel NLO TV, the thematic TV channel Indigo TV, the thematic channels Football 1/Football 2, the regional TV channels Donbas, 34 TV channel, Sigma, the satellite TV operator Xtra TV, the international channels Ukraine 1/Ukraine 2, NLO TV 1/NLO TV 2, the production companies Tele Pro, Dopomozhemo TV, the full cycle media agency Media Partnership Buying, the multimedia platform Segodnya - Segodnya TV news and the website segodnya.ua, the cross-platform project Vogue UA.

The owner of the media holding is Rinat Akhmetov's System Capital Management group.