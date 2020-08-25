Economy

18:59 25.08.2020

NBU places bank Arcada on list of insolvent banks

1 min read
NBU places bank Arcada on list of insolvent banks

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has placed bank Arcada (Kyiv), which as of July 1, 2020 in terms of total assets ranked 45th (UAH 1.902 billion) among 75 operating banks in the country, on the list of insolvent banks, the press service of the central bank said on Tuesday.

The decision was approved by NBU Board No. 541-rsh/BT dated August 25, 2020.

"The Board of the National Bank has decided to classify JSC commercial bank Arkada as insolvent due to the reduction of capital ratios to less than one third of the minimum established level. The decision was made in order to protect the interests of depositors and creditors of the bank," the NBU said in the statement.

 

Tags: #nbu #bank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:40 20.08.2020
Reduction of inflation target in near future may be premature step - NBU

Reduction of inflation target in near future may be premature step - NBU

18:03 19.08.2020
NBU at fourth auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids from six banks for UAH 5 bln at 6.5%

NBU at fourth auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids from six banks for UAH 5 bln at 6.5%

17:50 12.08.2020
NBU at third auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 2 bln at 6.5%

NBU at third auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 2 bln at 6.5%

17:52 11.08.2020
Money supply in Ukraine up by 3.6% in July

Money supply in Ukraine up by 3.6% in July

18:20 07.08.2020
ICU invites NBU council to consider reduction of medium-term inflation target of central bank

ICU invites NBU council to consider reduction of medium-term inflation target of central bank

11:39 07.08.2020
Ukraine's forex reserves 1% up in July – NBU

Ukraine's forex reserves 1% up in July – NBU

10:22 03.08.2020
Record-hitting surplus of $4.3 bln posted for current account of balance of payment in Q2 2020 – NBU

Record-hitting surplus of $4.3 bln posted for current account of balance of payment in Q2 2020 – NBU

16:40 31.07.2020
NBU estimates GDP fall in Q2 2020 at 11%

NBU estimates GDP fall in Q2 2020 at 11%

16:17 31.07.2020
NBU worsens expectations regarding public debt growth to 62% of GDP in 2020

NBU worsens expectations regarding public debt growth to 62% of GDP in 2020

13:51 31.07.2020
NBU approves acquisition of 100% of Credit Dnipro Bank's charter capital by Yaroslavsky

NBU approves acquisition of 100% of Credit Dnipro Bank's charter capital by Yaroslavsky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Interpipe repays $97 mln eurobonds 2024

Reduction of inflation target in near future may be premature step - NBU

EBRD, OKKO reach credit agreement for $35 mln

NBU at fourth auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids from six banks for UAH 5 bln at 6.5%

Centrenergo will fully pay debts to state mines due to sale of its electricity by year end

LATEST

Interpipe repays $97 mln eurobonds 2024

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih passes 50 mln tonnes of smelter slag for road construction

EBRD, OKKO reach credit agreement for $35 mln

UIA transports 113,300 passengers, 390,200 tonnes of cargo since resumption of flights in June

Centrenergo will fully pay debts to state mines due to sale of its electricity by year end

Ukraine ready to expand agricultural exports to Israel - Stefanishyna

Economy Ministry sets maximum volume of wheat exports for current season at 17.5 mln tonnes

EBA urges Ukraine to prevent introduction of additional customs duties by Turkey on confectionary products

Another package of bills on special tax regulations for IT industry covers only product companies – EBA

Energy ministry counting on intensification of Turboatom, Electrotyazhmash partnership with state-owned companies

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD