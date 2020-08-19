UIA transports 113,300 passengers, 390,200 tonnes of cargo since resumption of flights in June

As of the middle of August, Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) transported 113,345 passengers and 390,185 tonnes of cargo since the resumption of flights in the middle of June.

"Starting from mid-June until mid-August, we carried out around 1,238 regular and charter flights, of which 86% departed on schedule," UIA President Yevhen Dykhne said on Facebook.

He also recalled that in the first half of the year the UIA transported around 1 million passengers, while last year this index reached almost 4 million.

"This means that aviation in fact has to start from zero, and the interest and persistence of employees alone are worthy of attention," Dykhne said.

He also said that the airline has a range of plans for autumn, adding that he expects the company's results would only grow.

As reported, earlier the UIA reduced its August flight schedule due to the extension of a ban on entering the Schengen zone for Ukrainian citizens by the EU.