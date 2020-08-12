NBU at third auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 2 bln at 6.5%

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) at the third auction of interest rate swap on August 12 satisfied the bids of five banks for UAH 2 billion at an average weighted interest rate of 6.5% per annum, according to data published on the regulator's website.

According to the report, five banks took part in the auction, they submitted eight bids for a total of UAH 3.13 billion at a rate of 5.75% to 6.5% per annum. The ceiling rate was set at 6.5%.

As reported, the NBU at the first auction of interest rate swap on July 2 satisfied the bids of two banks for UAH 20 million, at the second one (on July 15) those of five banks for UAH 410 million at an average weighted interest rate of 6.5% per annum.

It was noted that four banks took part in the first auction, they submitted 14 applications for a total of UAH 1.38 billion at a rate of 5% to 6.5% per annum, at the second one - seven banks that submitted 17 applications for UAH 2.49 billion under the rate from 5.5% to 6.5% per annum.

The ceiling rate at both auctions was set at 6.5% per annum, according to the NBU data.