Economy

18:20 07.08.2020

ICU invites NBU council to consider reduction of medium-term inflation target of central bank

2 min read
ICU invites NBU council to consider reduction of medium-term inflation target of central bank

The Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) should think about lowering the medium-term inflation target of the central bank, which currently stands at 5%, Head of macroeconomic research department of Investment Group ICU Serhiy Nikolaychuk has said.

"The NBU Council should already think about reducing the optimal inflation rate in Ukraine and the corresponding inflation target. After all, the lower inflation rate will contribute to achieving the president's goal – to lower interest rates on loans, including mortgage loans, below 10%," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

Nikolaychuk reminded that the NBU Council in July 2018 approved a medium-term inflation target of 5% and declared that it "may be revised only downward provided that the volatility of the hryvnia exchange rate and changes in relative prices are reduced and the convergence effects of the Ukrainian economy to the level of the countries - major trading partners are weakened".

He added that the NBU Council approved a medium-term goal at this level for the first time in August 2015.

"At that time, five years ago, when inflation exceeded 50%, it looked like a very ambitious goal. But as we can see, this goal was met by the National Bank last year and even a little over-fulfilled in the first half of the current year," Nikolaychuk stated.

According to Nikolaychuk, the inflation target of 5% is one of the highest in the world – among 39 countries with inflation targeting regime (as well as the Ukrainian Central Bank) the target is higher only in Ghana (8%).

He added that the factors that were taken into consideration by the NBU Council in 2015 when setting the inflation target remain significant, but their capacity has significantly weakened in five years.

"Macroeconomic volatility since the introduction of inflation targeting has significantly decreased as compared to previous years," Nikolaychuk said.

According to him, the partial management of inflation by the National Bank has also been facilitated after the completion of the main stage of bringing administratively regulated prices to the market level, which was one of the weighty factors that laid in the trajectory of inflation targets reduction in 2015.

He added that another factor for revising the goal is the significant strengthening (by 23%) of the real effective exchange rate of the hryvnia over the past five years.

Tags: #icu #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:39 07.08.2020
Ukraine's forex reserves 1% up in July – NBU

Ukraine's forex reserves 1% up in July – NBU

10:22 03.08.2020
Record-hitting surplus of $4.3 bln posted for current account of balance of payment in Q2 2020 – NBU

Record-hitting surplus of $4.3 bln posted for current account of balance of payment in Q2 2020 – NBU

16:40 31.07.2020
NBU estimates GDP fall in Q2 2020 at 11%

NBU estimates GDP fall in Q2 2020 at 11%

16:17 31.07.2020
NBU worsens expectations regarding public debt growth to 62% of GDP in 2020

NBU worsens expectations regarding public debt growth to 62% of GDP in 2020

13:51 31.07.2020
NBU approves acquisition of 100% of Credit Dnipro Bank's charter capital by Yaroslavsky

NBU approves acquisition of 100% of Credit Dnipro Bank's charter capital by Yaroslavsky

09:57 30.07.2020
NBU ready to sign memo with IFC for expanding financial inclusion, developing Fintech

NBU ready to sign memo with IFC for expanding financial inclusion, developing Fintech

16:16 24.07.2020
Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

18:44 23.07.2020
Shmyhal on NBU's buying govt bonds in secondary market: it's possible but cannot be practice

Shmyhal on NBU's buying govt bonds in secondary market: it's possible but cannot be practice

15:36 23.07.2020
NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

14:56 23.07.2020
NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

NBU retains refinancing rate at 6%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Yaroslavsky claims strong-arm pressure in relation to Motor Sich deal, asking President Zelensky to interfere

Ukraine's forex reserves 1% up in July – NBU

Naftogaz head predicts presence of up to seven large companies in retail gas market in 2-3 years

Court postpones to Aug 14 consideration of claim on executing court ruling of 2017 on PrivatBank's serving Surkis offshore deposits

Economy Ministry estimates decline of Ukraine's GDP in H1 at 6.5%, in Q2 at 11%

LATEST

Lviv Airport optimizes expenses, reaches break-even point – Infrastructure minister

DCH Group guarantees preserving, developing production base of Motor Sich, technologies, intellectual property rights – Yaroslavsky

Yaroslavsky claims strong-arm pressure in relation to Motor Sich deal, asking President Zelensky to interfere

Changes in GTS, gas distribution system codes lead to higher prices for end customers – Head of Association of Energy Suppliers

Gas accumulated in Ukraine and Europe excludes possibility of super-high gas prices – Naftogaz head

Naftogaz head predicts presence of up to seven large companies in retail gas market in 2-3 years

Court postpones to Aug 14 consideration of claim on executing court ruling of 2017 on PrivatBank's serving Surkis offshore deposits

Economy Ministry estimates decline of Ukraine's GDP in H1 at 6.5%, in Q2 at 11%

Price of DTEK's coal should include transport costs between coalmine and TPP, not cost of freight from the Netherlands – Centrenergo head

Regulator puts draft resolution on preferential power tariffs for 'green' electrometallurgy

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD