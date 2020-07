EBRD provides EUR 51.85 mln loan to Ukrgazvydobuvannia for gas production, energy efficiency

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide a EUR 51.85 million loan for maintaining gas production in Ukraine and boosting energy efficiency.

The EBRD signed the loan agreement with the Naftogaz Group and the Finance Ministry of Ukraine, Naftogaz Ukrainy said in a press release.