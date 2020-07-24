Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA fall by 3%, revenues from Internet services rise by 7% in H1, 2020

The EBITDA of Ukrtelecom (Kyiv) in January-June 2020 exceeded UAH 833 million, which is 3% less than a year ago, the largest Ukrainian fixed-line operator said.

According to the press service of the operator, income from the company's Internet services in the specified period increased by 7%, to UAH 943 million.

In the first half of this year, the total income of Ukrtelecom slightly decreased, by 4.7%, to more than UAH 3.112 billion against UAH 3.265 billion in the same period last year, in particular income from telecommunications services amounted to UAH 2.545 billion (UAH 2.755 billion in H1, 2019). EBITDA margin for the reporting period was 27%.

Private subscribers were provided with services for over UAH 1.579 billion, business customers for UAH 708.5 million.

The company said that in the business segment, sales of Internet services increased by 11%, to UAH 205 million, and among private users by 6%, to UAH 738 million. According to its data, today it offers Internet services in more than 2,600 settlements of Ukraine.

According to the company, more than 1,100 medical and educational institutions use the optical Internet from Ukrtelecom, more than 15% of which were connected this year, as well as almost 300 united territorial communities and more than 1,500 objects of concentration of business clients.