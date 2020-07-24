Economy

12:55 24.07.2020

Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA fall by 3%, revenues from Internet services rise by 7% in H1, 2020

2 min read
Ukrtelecom sees EBITDA fall by 3%, revenues from Internet services rise by 7% in H1, 2020

The EBITDA of Ukrtelecom (Kyiv) in January-June 2020 exceeded UAH 833 million, which is 3% less than a year ago, the largest Ukrainian fixed-line operator said.

According to the press service of the operator, income from the company's Internet services in the specified period increased by 7%, to UAH 943 million.

In the first half of this year, the total income of Ukrtelecom slightly decreased, by 4.7%, to more than UAH 3.112 billion against UAH 3.265 billion in the same period last year, in particular income from telecommunications services amounted to UAH 2.545 billion (UAH 2.755 billion in H1, 2019). EBITDA margin for the reporting period was 27%.

Private subscribers were provided with services for over UAH 1.579 billion, business customers for UAH 708.5 million.

The company said that in the business segment, sales of Internet services increased by 11%, to UAH 205 million, and among private users by 6%, to UAH 738 million. According to its data, today it offers Internet services in more than 2,600 settlements of Ukraine.

According to the company, more than 1,100 medical and educational institutions use the optical Internet from Ukrtelecom, more than 15% of which were connected this year, as well as almost 300 united territorial communities and more than 1,500 objects of concentration of business clients.

Tags: #ukrtelecom
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:00 27.12.2019
Ukrtelecom decides not to increase fixed-line communication tariffs for households from Jan

Ukrtelecom decides not to increase fixed-line communication tariffs for households from Jan

09:50 26.07.2019
Ukrtelecom calls on Oschadbank to seek compromise to execute court ruling on dispute of over UAH 1 bln

Ukrtelecom calls on Oschadbank to seek compromise to execute court ruling on dispute of over UAH 1 bln

12:00 10.04.2019
Ukrtelecom to invest UAH 270 mln in fiber optic Internet network with help of SID Bank

Ukrtelecom to invest UAH 270 mln in fiber optic Internet network with help of SID Bank

11:35 24.10.2018
Net profit of Ukrtelecom 30% down in Jan-Sept, net revenue 0.1% down

Net profit of Ukrtelecom 30% down in Jan-Sept, net revenue 0.1% down

12:19 25.07.2018
Ukrtelecom hopes to increase tariffs by 14% in Nov

Ukrtelecom hopes to increase tariffs by 14% in Nov

12:49 05.07.2018
Supreme Court upholds ESU's cassation, sends Ukrtelecom re-privatization lawsuit to court of lower instance

Supreme Court upholds ESU's cassation, sends Ukrtelecom re-privatization lawsuit to court of lower instance

15:32 06.06.2018
Cypriot court decides to 'unfreeze' SCM assets

Cypriot court decides to 'unfreeze' SCM assets

12:50 31.05.2018
Ukrtelecom increases tariffs in three tariff plans by 9% on average from June 1

Ukrtelecom increases tariffs in three tariff plans by 9% on average from June 1

15:19 14.05.2018
Ukrtelecom plans to connect 8,000 villages with 6 mln residents to broadband Internet access in two years

Ukrtelecom plans to connect 8,000 villages with 6 mln residents to broadband Internet access in two years

16:01 03.05.2018
London court rejects SCM lawsuit on Ukrtelecom case, company to continue defending its position

London court rejects SCM lawsuit on Ukrtelecom case, company to continue defending its position

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

Govt promulgates resolution on approval of Naftogaz as supplier of 'last resort' for public

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

LATEST

Ukraine placing 2033 eurobonds for $2 bln at 7.253%

Ukraine to buy back 2021 and 2022 eurobonds for $846.2 mln at expense of 2033 eurobonds

EBRD issues $27 mln loan to Nibulon due to pandemic

Imperial Tobacco pays almost UAH 460 mln fine imposed by AMC

Ukraine to expand cooperation with Switzerland in energy

Govt promulgates resolution on approval of Naftogaz as supplier of 'last resort' for public

Shmyhal on NBU's buying govt bonds in secondary market: it's possible but cannot be practice

Ukraine placing $2 bln of 2033 bonds at 7.25%

NBU expects Ukraine's GDP to fall to 6% in 2020

Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD