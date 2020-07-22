Economy

16:54 22.07.2020

Ukraine returns to plans on placing, buying back eurobonds postponed in early July amid resignation of NBU head

1 min read
Ukraine returns to plans on placing, buying back eurobonds postponed in early July amid resignation of NBU head

Ukraine has returned to plans of placing new eurobonds and buying back those in circulation that the country had postponed in early July amid the resignation of the National Bank's governor.

A source in banking circles told Interfax that a conference call with investors will take place on Wednesday, following which the country could issue dollar-denominated eurobonds maturing in March 2033. Meanwhile, Ukraine plans to announce on July 23 the buyback of eurobonds of up to $750 million maturing in 2021 and 2022.

Tags: #eurobonds #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:09 22.07.2020
G7 ambassadors at meeting with NBU head stress importance of maintaining independent monetary policy

G7 ambassadors at meeting with NBU head stress importance of maintaining independent monetary policy

18:54 21.07.2020
NBU monetary policy, inflation targeting to be maintained – NBU governor at meeting with G7

NBU monetary policy, inflation targeting to be maintained – NBU governor at meeting with G7

19:00 20.07.2020
NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

18:54 20.07.2020
Bankers predict decrease in NBU refinancing rate on July 23 to a maximum of 5%

Bankers predict decrease in NBU refinancing rate on July 23 to a maximum of 5%

18:10 20.07.2020
NBU should limit use of securities by banks to stimulate lending – NBU head

NBU should limit use of securities by banks to stimulate lending – NBU head

17:20 20.07.2020
NBU should continue policy of reducing refinancing rate – central bank head

NBU should continue policy of reducing refinancing rate – central bank head

11:39 16.07.2020
Rada supports appointment of Shevchenko as NBU governor

Rada supports appointment of Shevchenko as NBU governor

10:03 16.07.2020
Rada's profile committee recommends Shevchenko for post of NBU governor

Rada's profile committee recommends Shevchenko for post of NBU governor

17:29 15.07.2020
NBU at second swap auction satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 410 mln at 6.5%

NBU at second swap auction satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 410 mln at 6.5%

10:51 13.07.2020
NBU management at meeting with president stresses importance of keeping central bank's policy unchanged – Rozhkova

NBU management at meeting with president stresses importance of keeping central bank's policy unchanged – Rozhkova

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fall in industrial production slows down to 5.6% in Ukraine in June 2020 – Statistics service

NBU monetary policy, inflation targeting to be maintained – NBU governor at meeting with G7

Rada adopts law on conditions for supporting renewable generation

Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

LATEST

Fall in industrial production slows down to 5.6% in Ukraine in June 2020 – Statistics service

Court closes proceedings in case opened under claim of ex-shareholder in PrivatBank Gorokhovsky seeking invalidation of bail-in

Immigration quotas for foreign IT specialists launched in Ukraine

Rada adopts law on conditions for supporting renewable generation

Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to spend $700 mln on investment projects with eco component in next 3-4 years – CEO

Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

Ukrzaliznytsia to set quotas for import of freight cars, ban loading non-residents' wagons

Ukraine should extend incentive royalty in oil and gas industry to attract investment – Naftogaz top manager

Kyivstar launches new tariffs for older generation subscribers

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD