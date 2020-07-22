Ukraine returns to plans on placing, buying back eurobonds postponed in early July amid resignation of NBU head

Ukraine has returned to plans of placing new eurobonds and buying back those in circulation that the country had postponed in early July amid the resignation of the National Bank's governor.

A source in banking circles told Interfax that a conference call with investors will take place on Wednesday, following which the country could issue dollar-denominated eurobonds maturing in March 2033. Meanwhile, Ukraine plans to announce on July 23 the buyback of eurobonds of up to $750 million maturing in 2021 and 2022.