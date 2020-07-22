Economy

11:09 22.07.2020

G7 ambassadors at meeting with NBU head stress importance of maintaining independent monetary policy

1 min read
The G7 ambassadors during a meeting with Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kyrylo Shevchenko stressed the importance of maintaining and independent monetary policy of the central bank.

"They [the G7 ambassadors] stressed the importance of maintaining an independent and sound monetary policy and effective regulation of the banking system to sustain economic growth," the U.S. Presidency of the G7 Ambassadors' Support Group said on its Twitter page on Wednesday.

The ambassadors also noted the critical role played by the NBU in recent years to stabilize the financial system and reduce fraud and corruption in the banking sector.

