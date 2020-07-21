Economy

18:54 21.07.2020

NBU monetary policy, inflation targeting to be maintained – NBU governor at meeting with G7

2 min read
NBU monetary policy, inflation targeting to be maintained – NBU governor at meeting with G7

The monetary policy of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), inflation targeting and flexible exchange rate regimes will be maintained, the press service of the central bank has said, citing NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko.

During the first meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries on Tuesday, he also said that the NBU will continue being an independent institution that will make apolitical and economically motivated decisions.

Shevchenko added that he considers it his duty to maintain and develop relations with Ukraine's international partners.

"We strive to continue remaining a predictable and consistent partner for you... From our side, you will see a responsible attitude to all your obligations – we will continue to fulfill them, guided by the principles of transparency and partnership," he said.

According to the report, the meeting was attended by U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine Kristina A. Kvien, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, ambassadors of Canada (Larisa Galadza), Japan (Takashi Kurai), Italy (Davide La Cecilia), France (Etienne de Poncins) and deputy heads of missions of the United Kingdom (Nicolas Harrocks), Germany (Bertram von Moltke) in Ukraine, as well as First Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova and deputy governors Roman Borysenko, Dmytro Sologub, Serhiy Kholod and Oleg Churiy.

Tags: #g7 #nbu #shevchenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:00 20.07.2020
NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

18:54 20.07.2020
Bankers predict decrease in NBU refinancing rate on July 23 to a maximum of 5%

Bankers predict decrease in NBU refinancing rate on July 23 to a maximum of 5%

18:10 20.07.2020
NBU should limit use of securities by banks to stimulate lending – NBU head

NBU should limit use of securities by banks to stimulate lending – NBU head

17:20 20.07.2020
NBU should continue policy of reducing refinancing rate – central bank head

NBU should continue policy of reducing refinancing rate – central bank head

11:39 16.07.2020
Rada supports appointment of Shevchenko as NBU governor

Rada supports appointment of Shevchenko as NBU governor

10:03 16.07.2020
Rada's profile committee recommends Shevchenko for post of NBU governor

Rada's profile committee recommends Shevchenko for post of NBU governor

17:29 15.07.2020
NBU at second swap auction satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 410 mln at 6.5%

NBU at second swap auction satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 410 mln at 6.5%

10:51 13.07.2020
NBU management at meeting with president stresses importance of keeping central bank's policy unchanged – Rozhkova

NBU management at meeting with president stresses importance of keeping central bank's policy unchanged – Rozhkova

15:10 10.07.2020
Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in June

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in June

13:52 10.07.2020
Saakashvili, ambassadors of G7 countries discuss new judicial reform in Ukraine

Saakashvili, ambassadors of G7 countries discuss new judicial reform in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada adopts law on conditions for supporting renewable generation

Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

Ukrzaliznytsia to set quotas for import of freight cars, ban loading non-residents' wagons

NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

LATEST

Court closes proceedings in case opened under claim of ex-shareholder in PrivatBank Gorokhovsky seeking invalidation of bail-in

Immigration quotas for foreign IT specialists launched in Ukraine

Rada adopts law on conditions for supporting renewable generation

Kuleba: Ukraine can become reliable supplier of hydrogen to EU, in particular to Germany

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to spend $700 mln on investment projects with eco component in next 3-4 years – CEO

Wizz Air launches number of flights from Zaporizhia

Ukrzaliznytsia to set quotas for import of freight cars, ban loading non-residents' wagons

Ukraine should extend incentive royalty in oil and gas industry to attract investment – Naftogaz top manager

Kyivstar launches new tariffs for older generation subscribers

Rada with 349 votes extends moratorium on collection on currency mortgage loans until 2022

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD