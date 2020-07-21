NBU monetary policy, inflation targeting to be maintained – NBU governor at meeting with G7

The monetary policy of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), inflation targeting and flexible exchange rate regimes will be maintained, the press service of the central bank has said, citing NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko.

During the first meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries on Tuesday, he also said that the NBU will continue being an independent institution that will make apolitical and economically motivated decisions.

Shevchenko added that he considers it his duty to maintain and develop relations with Ukraine's international partners.

"We strive to continue remaining a predictable and consistent partner for you... From our side, you will see a responsible attitude to all your obligations – we will continue to fulfill them, guided by the principles of transparency and partnership," he said.

According to the report, the meeting was attended by U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine Kristina A. Kvien, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, ambassadors of Canada (Larisa Galadza), Japan (Takashi Kurai), Italy (Davide La Cecilia), France (Etienne de Poncins) and deputy heads of missions of the United Kingdom (Nicolas Harrocks), Germany (Bertram von Moltke) in Ukraine, as well as First Deputy Governor of the NBU Kateryna Rozhkova and deputy governors Roman Borysenko, Dmytro Sologub, Serhiy Kholod and Oleg Churiy.