NBU, govt should prepare banks for crediting important projects – Shevchenko

A task of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and the government is to prepare banks for crediting important projects, newly appointed NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko has said.

"Our common task with the government is to prepare the banking system for crediting important projects that will stimulate the economy," he told a Monday press briefing.

According to Shevchenko, banks have enough liquidity to launch a large-scale crediting program.