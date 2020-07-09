Economy ministry estimates Ukraine's GDP fall at 5.9% in Jan-May

The fall of Ukraine's economy in January-May 2020 year-over-year accelerated to 5.9% from 5% in January-April 2020, according to the economic policy review of the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture released on Thursday.

"The negative impact of the worldwide spread of COVID-19 and the influence of constraints that existed in previous periods restrained the development of most types of economic activity. According to the results of January-May 2020, the reduction in GDP was estimated by the Economy Ministry at 5.9%," the ministry said in the document.