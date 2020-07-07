Economy

17:35 07.07.2020

Demand at primary govt bond auctions plunges lower UAH 0.3 bln

1 min read
Demand at primary govt bond auctions plunges lower UAH 0.3 bln

Demand at primary government domestic loan bond auctions on Tuesday was only UAH 0.29 billion (the face value) compared with UAH 2.5 billion a week ago and UAH 8.08 billion two weeks ago.

If a week ago, sales amounted to only UAH 1.27 billion and this was the worst indicator since the end of May, this time the Finance Ministry, according to information on its website, raised only UAH 312.9 million, and the main amount was brought at the auction for three-month securities – UAH 291.5 million.

For the shortest government bonds, the rate remained at 7.24% per annum, while the fewer buyers themselves agreed to lower the rate a little: for one-year instruments – to 9.5%, for 20-month bonds – to 10.2%.

Tags: #government #bond
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:07 01.07.2020
Govt approves allocation of UAH 35 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for road repairs, construction

Govt approves allocation of UAH 35 bln from anti-COVID-19 fund for road repairs, construction

11:36 16.06.2020
Govt expects to bring Ukraine to Top 50 Civil Justice States by end of 2023 – program of activities

Govt expects to bring Ukraine to Top 50 Civil Justice States by end of 2023 – program of activities

12:19 12.06.2020
Cabinet approves updated govt action program

Cabinet approves updated govt action program

15:26 03.06.2020
Ukraine to reopen cafes, lift self-isolation for elderly people, allow church services indoors on June 5

Ukraine to reopen cafes, lift self-isolation for elderly people, allow church services indoors on June 5

14:02 03.06.2020
We'll launch domestic flights from June 5, intl flights from June 15 – Shmyhal

We'll launch domestic flights from June 5, intl flights from June 15 – Shmyhal

16:41 27.05.2020
Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

Govt approves memo with Louisiana Natural Gas Exports on possible LNG shipments from U.S. to Ukraine

14:30 27.05.2020
Govt includes Panama to offshore zone list

Govt includes Panama to offshore zone list

17:46 13.05.2020
Govt permits movement in groups of eight people, increases to four number of people allowed to sit at one table in outdoor cafes

Govt permits movement in groups of eight people, increases to four number of people allowed to sit at one table in outdoor cafes

14:12 04.05.2020
Govt to allow operation of outdoor cafes, restaurants in Ukraine from May 11 – Shmyhal

Govt to allow operation of outdoor cafes, restaurants in Ukraine from May 11 – Shmyhal

10:45 04.05.2020
Ukraine to spend UAH 30 bln on loan program, UAH 6 bln on support for businesses – Zelensky

Ukraine to spend UAH 30 bln on loan program, UAH 6 bln on support for businesses – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF must suspend payments to Ukraine until independent NBU governor appointed by govt – Gontareva

Refinancing rate could fall lower than inflation rate – economy minister

Ukraine asks EC, Energy Community Secretariat for help in conflict with Slovakia's gas TSO – head of Gas TSO of Ukraine

Rozhkova takes office as acting Governor of NBU

Rada with 226 votes dismisses head of Antimonopoly Committee Yuriy Terentyev

LATEST

Operational plans of state-owned banks foresee cut of NPL in system to 32% by 2023 – NBU

Economy minister denies need to review macroeconomic forecast

IMF must suspend payments to Ukraine until independent NBU governor appointed by govt – Gontareva

PrivatBank to file cassation against court ban to enforce return of 247 filling stations belonging to bank from companies of bank ex-owners

Refinancing rate could fall lower than inflation rate – economy minister

Ukraine asks EC, Energy Community Secretariat for help in conflict with Slovakia's gas TSO – head of Gas TSO of Ukraine

DTEK saves UAH 150 mln due to digital transformation – expert

Energy Ministry, Energy Efficiency Agency propose funding companies' energy efficiency with carbon dioxide emission tax

Solar plant owners ask Rada to set feed-in tariff reduction rate depending on building energy storages at such facilities

Almost 30% of companies plan to sell their business, assets in next 6-12 months – research

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD