No grounds to talk about threat to NBU independence, IMF trust – Finance minister

There is no reason to talk about undermining the independence of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and the trust of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko believes.

"We continue to work with international partners, with investors. There is a corresponding reaction from the IMF, it is restrained. We also believe that we must ensure the independence of the NBU as a whole. No one in the country questions the independence of the National Bank," he said at a briefing.

Marchenko expressed hope that the National Bank will continue to cooperate with the Ministry of Finance in the implementation of its monetary policy, regardless of who occupies the post of NBU governor.