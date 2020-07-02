Ukraine annuls issue of eurobonds after NBU governor's resignation – Finance ministry

Ukraine canceled the $1.75 billion new 12-year eurobonds placement deal with the option of repurchasing $750 million eurobonds maturing in 2021-2022, the Finance Ministry told Interfax-Ukraine on Thursday.

The Finance Ministry has not yet commented on other details, the relevant information will be released later after agreement with lawyers.

The deal was launched on July 1. Initially, the benchmark yield was 7.875%, then it was reduced to 7.625%, and finally to 7.3-7.4%. The total "new" demand (that is, excluding those presented for redemption as part of a tender held in parallel with the new placement for two old issues) amounted to $7.5 billion.

However, on the evening of July 1, there was information that Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii submitted his resignation to the President of Ukraine and explained it by systematic political pressure that had been exerted on the central bank for a long time. "Let it be a warning for attempts to undermine institutional independence of the central bank," the governor of the central bank said.