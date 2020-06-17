Economy

09:07 17.06.2020

Shmyhal, EBRD management discuss investment in construction of Ukrainian roads

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has had a video conference with the leadership of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to discuss the possibilities of foreign investment in the construction of Ukrainian roads, the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine reports.

EBRD Vice President Alain Pilloux stressed that Ukraine is among the priorities of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the EBRD is ready to implement a number of projects together with Ukraine in the road construction.

"According to the Vice President of the EBRD, it applies to the reconstruction of the Kyiv-Odesa highway and the construction of a bypass road in Lviv. Also, according to him, the EBRD has embarked on considering lending to Ukrainian regions for the construction of roads of regional importance, starting with Dnipro and Kherson," the government portal reported on Tuesday evening.

Ukrainian premier noted that Ukraine is looking for options for road infrastructure development in the regions and cooperation with the EBRD is among the priorities for the government.

"From the pilot project, we will be ready to switch to funding in all regions," he stressed.

Shmyhal thanked the EBRD for its consistent support of Ukraine and noted that the EBRD "has been and still remains a major institutional investor in Ukraine's economy."

"Undoubtedly, we want and strive to reach the annual volume of EBRD investments in Ukraine at the level of EUR 1 billion. The purpose of the projects financed by the Bank fully meets the requirements of the national economy and European integration strategy of Ukraine," the premier said.

Tags: #roads #ebrd #shmyhal
