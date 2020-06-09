First direct container train from China arrives in Kyiv, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to organize it on continuous basis

The first direct container train from China arrived in Kyiv at the Liski branch on June 8, acting Member of the Board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, Infrastructure Director Roman Veprytsky has said.

The train covered the distance of 9,000 km in 15 days crossing four countries.

"For comparison: it would take 45 days to deliver containers from China to Ukraine by sea," he wrote Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to Veprytsky, the range of delivered goods is very different: from shoes to drill pipes and computed tomography.

According to the report, the peculiarity of this train is the delivery of goods from the northern regions of China, which is difficult to organize by sea due to the distance from the seaports of this country.

"It is planned to organize the routing of these trains on an ongoing basis. The next trains are already scheduled for June 16 and 26. Currently, the process of setting up internal logistics for moving containers around Ukraine and loading a container train in the opposite direction is underway," Veprytsky said.

He also said that in the future it is planned to organize container trains at the Liski branch in Kharkiv and Dnipro.

According to the Ukrzaliznytsia's website, before that, 10 transit container trains from China to the EU countries had crossed Ukraine.