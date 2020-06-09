Economy

17:20 09.06.2020

First direct container train from China arrives in Kyiv, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to organize it on continuous basis

2 min read
First direct container train from China arrives in Kyiv, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to organize it on continuous basis

The first direct container train from China arrived in Kyiv at the Liski branch on June 8, acting Member of the Board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, Infrastructure Director Roman Veprytsky has said.

The train covered the distance of 9,000 km in 15 days crossing four countries.

"For comparison: it would take 45 days to deliver containers from China to Ukraine by sea," he wrote Facebook page on Tuesday.

According to Veprytsky, the range of delivered goods is very different: from shoes to drill pipes and computed tomography.

According to the report, the peculiarity of this train is the delivery of goods from the northern regions of China, which is difficult to organize by sea due to the distance from the seaports of this country.

"It is planned to organize the routing of these trains on an ongoing basis. The next trains are already scheduled for June 16 and 26. Currently, the process of setting up internal logistics for moving containers around Ukraine and loading a container train in the opposite direction is underway," Veprytsky said.

He also said that in the future it is planned to organize container trains at the Liski branch in Kharkiv and Dnipro.

According to the Ukrzaliznytsia's website, before that, 10 transit container trains from China to the EU countries had crossed Ukraine.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #china
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:26 22.05.2020
EBRD could provide EUR 150 mln loan to Ukrzaliznytsia for liquidity support

EBRD could provide EUR 150 mln loan to Ukrzaliznytsia for liquidity support

15:16 20.05.2020
Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

Issue of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia to be raised after lockdown – Zelensky

12:21 20.05.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 7 bln of loss in Q1 2020

Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 7 bln of loss in Q1 2020

17:57 14.05.2020
China's ZTE Corporation becomes first business resident of Yaroslavsky's Ecopolis KhTZ

China's ZTE Corporation becomes first business resident of Yaroslavsky's Ecopolis KhTZ

12:41 29.04.2020
Ukrzaliznytsia sees 14.7-fold rise in net profit in 2019, 6% rise for EBITDA

Ukrzaliznytsia sees 14.7-fold rise in net profit in 2019, 6% rise for EBITDA

18:08 24.04.2020
Nova Poshta starts delivering parcels from China by rail

Nova Poshta starts delivering parcels from China by rail

13:54 23.04.2020
An-225 Mriya plane delivers record-breaking medical cargo from China to Ukraine

An-225 Mriya plane delivers record-breaking medical cargo from China to Ukraine

10:58 21.04.2020
Infrastructure Ministry in 2020 to finance Ukrzaliznytsia with UAH 4-5 bln using funds received from Gazprom

Infrastructure Ministry in 2020 to finance Ukrzaliznytsia with UAH 4-5 bln using funds received from Gazprom

18:26 10.04.2020
S&P downgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC' on weakening liquidity; outlook negative

S&P downgrades Ukrzaliznytsia to 'CCC' on weakening liquidity; outlook negative

14:58 09.04.2020
Another three planes from China bring medical supplies for supporting hospitals, large outlet chains – President's Office

Another three planes from China bring medical supplies for supporting hospitals, large outlet chains – President's Office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

Capital investment in Ukraine decreases by 35.5% in Q1 2020 – statistics

Raiffeisen Bank International moves development of digital banking to Ukraine

LATEST

World Bank predicts 3.5% fall of Ukraine's GDP in 2020, growth by 3% in 2021

Inflation in Ukraine slows to 0.1% in May, to 1.7% y-o-y

Money supply in Ukraine 2.2% up in May

Capital investment in Ukraine decreases by 35.5% in Q1 2020 – statistics

Raiffeisen Bank International moves development of digital banking to Ukraine

Supreme Court rejects lawsuit of ex-chairman of PrivatBank board Dubilet against bank, Interfax-Ukraine

Metinvest keeps 42nd place among global steel producers in 2019 – Worldsteel

Ukrtransnafta transports WTI oil for first time

EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

EU ready to support coal industry reform in Ukraine – energy ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD