Metinvest keeps 42nd place among global steel producers in 2019 – Worldsteel

Metinvest, the largest Ukrainian mining and metallurgical holding, took 42nd place in the list of the largest world steel producers with a volume of 9.58 million tonnes in 2019 compared to the 42nd place with a volume of 9.37 million tonnes of steel in 2018, the 42nd place with a volume of 9.59 million tonnes in 2017, the 37th place with a volume of 10.34 million tonnes of steel in 2016, the 40th place (9.65 million tonnes) in 2015 and the 33rd place (11.18 million tonnes) in 2014.

According to the list of the main global manufacturers, compiled by the World Steel Association (Worldsteel), ArcelorMittal remained the largest steel company with a production volume of 97.31 million tonnes in 2019 (96.42 million tonnes in 2018). It is followed by China Baowu Group with 95.47 million tonnes (67.43 million tonnes), Nippon Steel with 51.68 million tonnes (49.22 million tonnes), HBIS Group with 46.56 million tonnes (46.8 million tonnes) and POSCO with 43.12 million tonnes (42.86 million tonnes).

According to the results of each year from 2014 to 2019, there are no Ukrainian companies in the list of the 50 largest world steel producers, except for Metinvest. The Industrial Union of Donbas Corporation, which ranked 44th with a production volume of 7.9 million tonnes in 2013, according to the results of recent years dropped out of the leaderboard.

Among Russian companies, NLMK took 21st place with a volume of 15.61 million tonnes (the 17th place with 17.39 million tonnes in 2018), Evraz group took 28th place with 13.81 million tonnes (the 30th place with 13.02 million tonnes), Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works took 32nd place with 12.46 million tonnes (31st with 12.66 million tonnes), Severstal took 37th place with 11.85 million tonnes (the 34th place with 12.04 million tonnes).

According to Worldsteel, Ukraine produced 20.8 million tonnes of steel and took 13th place in 2019 (while 21.1 million tonnes, 13th place in 2018), cast iron production amounted to 20.1 million tonnes (20.6 million tonnes), while the country exported 2.6 million tonnes of cast iron in 2019, and the apparent consumption of cast iron in Ukraine amounted to 17.5 million tonnes. The apparent steel consumption amounted to 4.8 million tonnes in Ukraine in 2019 (compared to 4.7 million tonnes in 2018), while consumption per person reached 108.1 kg (compared to 107.2 kg per person in 2018).