Economy

18:24 19.05.2020

Bill on gambling business legalization could be adopted by end of May – Arakhamia

1 min read
Bill on gambling business legalization could be adopted by end of May – Arakhamia

The Verkhovna Rada could adopt the bill on the legalization of gambling business in Ukraine in the near future, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"We plan to adopt it by the end of May," he said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine.

The MP also said that the parliament could not consider the bill prepared for second reading at extraordinary sessions, but it became possible as soon as the parliament has returned to ordinary plenary sessions.

Tags: #rada #arakhamia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:19 19.05.2020
Parliament submits media bill for repeated first reading

Parliament submits media bill for repeated first reading

13:01 19.05.2020
Mayoral candidates need no political party flags – Arakhamia

Mayoral candidates need no political party flags – Arakhamia

11:52 19.05.2020
Impossible to stop local elections – Servant of the People

Impossible to stop local elections – Servant of the People

14:32 13.05.2020
Rada to work in normal mode from May 18

Rada to work in normal mode from May 18

13:58 13.05.2020
Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

Rada adopts banking law necessary for IMF program, with 270 affirmative votes

13:29 13.05.2020
Rada adopts law on banks - 270 affirmative votes

Rada adopts law on banks - 270 affirmative votes

16:35 07.05.2020
Rada passes law to increase ability of health care system to counteract COVID-19

Rada passes law to increase ability of health care system to counteract COVID-19

18:50 05.05.2020
Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

Arakhamia registers decree on quarantine end in Rada from May 18

14:46 29.04.2020
MPs gather 150 votes to initiate voting on banking law according to special procedure - MP Kravchuk

MPs gather 150 votes to initiate voting on banking law according to special procedure - MP Kravchuk

15:47 27.04.2020
Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

Rada may consider bill on banks necessary for IMF program within next one or two weeks – committee chairman

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

INVESTMENTS ZELENSKY

Zelensky backs reloading external economic policy at meeting on attracting investments

INVESTMENT KULEBA

Kuleba invites ACC, EBA to develop trade, attract investments together with Foreign Ministry

CENTRENERGO BUSLAVETS

Long-running privatization of Centrenergo affects company's managerial efficiency – Buslavets

STATE STATISTICS SERVICE STATISTICS

Ukraine's GDP 1.5% down in Q1, 2020 – statistics

TAX CODE AMENDMENTS

Bill No. 1210 amending Tax Code to take effect soon – deputy head of president's office

LATEST

Ministry of Digital Transformation ready to be regulator in circulation of virtual assets

Zelensky backs reloading external economic policy at meeting on attracting investments

Kuleba invites ACC, EBA to develop trade, attract investments together with Foreign Ministry

Nova Poshta Global launches regular air delivery from/to United States, China

Long-running privatization of Centrenergo affects company's managerial efficiency – Buslavets

Energy Ministry to help renewable energy producers improve forecasting

Health ministry signs agreement on $135 mln financing with World Bank

Ukraine's GDP 1.5% down in Q1, 2020 – statistics

IT companies Parus, SAPRUN Ukraine, Mont UA, GISINFO removed from sanctions list

Ukrainian TCG notes the need to verify Ukraine's property in temporarily occupied territories

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD