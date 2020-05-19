Bill on gambling business legalization could be adopted by end of May – Arakhamia

The Verkhovna Rada could adopt the bill on the legalization of gambling business in Ukraine in the near future, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has said.

"We plan to adopt it by the end of May," he said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine.

The MP also said that the parliament could not consider the bill prepared for second reading at extraordinary sessions, but it became possible as soon as the parliament has returned to ordinary plenary sessions.