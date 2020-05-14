IKEA launches online store with points of delivery in Ukraine

The Swedish company IKEA, the world's largest retailer of furniture and household goods, on May 14 officially launched the possibility of ordering goods from an online store in Ukraine, distribution points will operate in the Kyiv shopping center Auchan Rive Gauche and Metro Cash & Carry.

"Remaining faithful to its desire to create a better everyday life for many people in Ukraine, IKEA is pleased to announce the start of work in the Ukrainian market and the launch of an online store. Currently, the Swedish retailer offers Ukrainian customers about 3,600 functional home goods of all categories and styles with attractive design and prices. An order can be made on the website www.ikea.ua," the retailer said in an official statement.

It says buyers will be able to choose where and how to pick up their goods: in one of the points for receiving orders in Kyiv for free or using the home delivery service.

"Today two points are ready to start work – at Auchan Rive Gauche and Metro Cash & Carry. The delivery service is organized in cooperation with DB Schenker. We do everything to ensure smooth online purchases, however we will be grateful for your patience and understanding in case of possible delays during the first few days of work," the press release says.

It emphasizes that the functioning of the company is organized in accordance with IKEA security measures, as well as in accordance with the requirements and instructions of the government of Ukraine. All employees will have access to the necessary protective equipment and will work in compliance with recommendations on social distance.

After the launch of the online store, IKEA plans to open its new city store in Kyiv as soon as possible. The company has recently signed a lease agreement with Blockbuster Mall", the company confirmed.