Ukroboronprom presents its reform plan to Saakashvili

The leadership of the Ukroboronprom state concern has presented plans for the defense enterprises of the concern to chairman of the executive committee of the National Reforms Council under the President of Ukraine, Mikheil Saakashvili, the press service of Ukroboronprom said.

"The Concern is the last unreformed strategic enterprise in Ukraine of such a scale. The Council includes representatives of all state bodies on which the process and speed of transformation of both the concern and the entire defense industry depend. We see in the National Council a partner who will help Ukroboronprom not just start the reform, but to carry out the transformation in full, "said Aivaras Abromavicius, CEO of the concern.

In turn, Saakashvili said he would recommend the National Council to consider the transformation strategy of Ukroboronprom at the next meeting and support it.

He added that Ukroboronprom gives ammunition to the Ukrainian army, and as a result of the reform, the military will finally be able to get high-quality domestic equipment for the war with Russia.

"Strong defense enterprises are smth that constrain Russian aggression, and the reform launched at Ukroboronprom reinforces the domestic defense sector and also positively affects the entire heavy industry which is going through difficult times. Therefore, I strongly support the ideas embodied in the transformation of the concern into powerful state-owned companies on an industry-wide basis, and I believe that the National Reforms Council can accelerate the process of transformation so that the first state-owned defense companies of a new type appear in Ukraine already this year," Saakashvili said.

The press service emphasized that the Ukroboronprom team had previously presented the concern's transformation strategy and the reform roadmap to Deputy Head of the President's Office Roman Mashovets and the new team of the Directorate for National Security and Defense in the President's Office, as well as to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko and Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko.