Economy

16:43 04.05.2020

Remittances of labor migrants to Ukraine will fall by 20% in 2020 – NBU

2 min read
Remittances of labor migrants to Ukraine will fall by 20% in 2020 – NBU

The volume of remittances of labor migrants to Ukraine in 2020 will decrease by 20%, or by $2.5 billion, to $10 billion, subject to most of the restrictions being removed before the end of the second quarter, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) predicts in an updated inflation report.

According to the forecast, the volume of remittances in the second quarter will decrease by 61% compared to the same period in 2019, including due to the loss of work and structural changes by 39%, the reduction in the number of migrants by 14%, the level of salaries by 8%. In the third quarter, the level of remittances is projected to decrease by 13%, including due to job loss and structural changes by 7%, due to a reduction in the number of migrants by 3%, wages by up to 3%.

At the same time, the NBU predicts an increase in the volume of remittances in the fourth quarter by 4% due to an increase in the number of jobs.

The regulator notes that the volume of remittances of labor migrants will depend on the extent of the decline in economic activity in other countries, which will be uneven in activities. In this regard, the incomes of labor migrants working in hotel and restaurant business, cultural and art institutions, and education will suffer most.

Tags: #nbu #volume
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:24 04.05.2020
Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

13:07 29.04.2020
Public, business demand for loans plunges in Q1 2020, banks expecting further fall – NBU

Public, business demand for loans plunges in Q1 2020, banks expecting further fall – NBU

11:53 29.04.2020
Public, business demand for loans plunges in Q1 2020, banks expecting further fall – NBU

Public, business demand for loans plunges in Q1 2020, banks expecting further fall – NBU

14:39 28.04.2020
NBU sets floating rate for long-term refinancing loans at refinancing rate level, debut tender on May 8

NBU sets floating rate for long-term refinancing loans at refinancing rate level, debut tender on May 8

11:20 27.04.2020
Nonresidents to be able to deposit cash in foreign currency in customs authorities' accounts as collateral – NBU

Nonresidents to be able to deposit cash in foreign currency in customs authorities' accounts as collateral – NBU

18:01 23.04.2020
NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

18:01 23.04.2020
NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

14:43 23.04.2020
NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

14:37 23.04.2020
NBU plans to hold first long-term refinancing auction in first half of May – NBU governor

NBU plans to hold first long-term refinancing auction in first half of May – NBU governor

14:15 23.04.2020
NBU cuts key policy rate from 10% to 8%

NBU cuts key policy rate from 10% to 8%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU BUSINESS

Business Activity Outlook Index plunges from 45.8 to 29.9 in April – NBU

CADOGAN

Cadogan sees $2.1 mln of net loss in 2019

BALANCE UKRAINE

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment totals $1.8 bln in March

ZELENSKY GOVERNMENT

Ukraine to spend UAH 30 bln on loan program, UAH 6 bln on support for businesses – Zelensky

BUDGET NSDC

Ukraine's security and defense sector fully financed in Jan-March 2020 – NSDC

LATEST

AMC allows Zlochevsky's Brociti Investments to gain control over GeoUnit seismic company

Cadogan sees $2.1 mln of net loss in 2019

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment totals $1.8 bln in March

Ukraine to spend UAH 30 bln on loan program, UAH 6 bln on support for businesses – Zelensky

Ukraine's security and defense sector fully financed in Jan-March 2020 – NSDC

Боевики на Донбассе 4 раза нарушили режим тишины

Kyivstar connects 496 more settlements to 4G communication network

Study: 72% of Ukrainians found local substitute to the foreign made medicines

IMF warns of possible problems in case of legislative encroachment on NABU independence

Fitch revises outlooks on seven Ukrainian banks to stable on sovereign rating action, negative on FUIB

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD