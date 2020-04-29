Economy

16:57 29.04.2020

Fitch revises outlooks on seven Ukrainian banks to stable on sovereign rating action, negative on FUIB

2 min read
Fitch revises outlooks on seven Ukrainian banks to stable on sovereign rating action, negative on FUIB

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlooks on seven Ukrainian banks to stable from positive and affirmed their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), the agency said on its website.

"The affected banks are: Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, PrivatBank, Ukrgasbank, Credit Agricole Bank, ProCredit Bank, and Pravex-Bank," it said.

"Fitch has also revised the outlook on First Ukrainian International Bank's (FUIB) Long-Term IDR to negative from stable and affirmed the IDR at 'B'," the report says.

"The rating actions follow Fitch's revision of the outlook on Ukraine's sovereign rating to stable from positive in light of the anticipated adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fitch expects the Ukrainian economy to contract by 6.5% GDP in 2020, compared with 3.2% growth in 2019, before recovering by 3.5% in 2021. The economic policy response, including increased social spending and the formation of a coronavirus fund (1.6% of GDP), could help to soften the economic shock. However, there are material downside risks to our baseline forecasts, given the uncertainty around the extent and duration of the coronavirus crisis," Fitch said.

"We have revised the sector outlook for Ukrainian banks to negative from stable as we expect that the economic downturn, weaker client activity, lower household incomes (due to higher unemployment and lower remittances) and exchange-rate pressures (the hryvnia has depreciated by 11% since the beginning of March, while Fitch forecasts depreciation of 25% for FY20) will increase performance pressures for banks. We expect that provision of additional liquidity to banks, as announced by the central bank, and temporary regulatory forbearance should help banks manage problem loans and solvency ratios in local accounts, reducing the risk of capital breaches. However, we believe that the risks to banks' credit profiles have significantly increased," Fitch expert stated.

"The stable outlooks on the IDRs of seven banks are in line with that on Ukraine's sovereign and capture the potential support from their respective state (Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, PrivatBank, Ukrgasbank) or foreign shareholders (Credit Agricole Bank, ProCredit Bank, and Pravex-Bank) and Fitch's perception of Ukraine's country risks. FUIB's IDR is driven by its standalone creditworthiness, as reflected by its 'b' Viability Rating, and the negative outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of the near-term pressures on the bank's financial profile due to the economic shock," according to the document.

Tags: #fitch_ratings
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:47 23.04.2020
Fitch revises Ukraine's outlook to stable; affirms at 'B'

Fitch revises Ukraine's outlook to stable; affirms at 'B'

11:45 28.01.2020
Fitch assigns VF Ukraine first-time 'B' IDR, outlook positive

Fitch assigns VF Ukraine first-time 'B' IDR, outlook positive

18:34 23.12.2019
Fitch upgrades PrivatBank's viability rating from 'b-' to 'b', affirms Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, Oschadbank at 'b-'

Fitch upgrades PrivatBank's viability rating from 'b-' to 'b', affirms Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, Oschadbank at 'b-'

19:02 12.12.2019
Fitch upgrades Ferrexpo to 'BB-', outlook stable

Fitch upgrades Ferrexpo to 'BB-', outlook stable

10:19 18.09.2019
Fitch, S&P upgrade Metinvest ratings

Fitch, S&P upgrade Metinvest ratings

18:50 24.05.2019
Fitch affirms ratings of ProCredit Bank, Bank Credit Agricole and Pravex-Bank

Fitch affirms ratings of ProCredit Bank, Bank Credit Agricole and Pravex-Bank

19:02 10.04.2019
Fitch upgrades Metinvest to 'B+', outlook stable

Fitch upgrades Metinvest to 'B+', outlook stable

13:53 04.02.2019
Fitch affirms DTEK Energo's bond at 'C'; expects upgrade AFTER restructuring

Fitch affirms DTEK Energo's bond at 'C'; expects upgrade AFTER restructuring

15:17 29.10.2018
Fitch affirms PJSC CB Privatbank at 'B-' with stable outlook

Fitch affirms PJSC CB Privatbank at 'B-' with stable outlook

12:40 29.10.2018
Fitch affirms Ukraine 'B-' with stable outlook

Fitch affirms Ukraine 'B-' with stable outlook

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF warns of possible problems in case of legislative encroachment on NABU independence

Ukraine and Hungary launch virtual gas reverse from May 1

Cabinet approves criteria allowing food markets to resume their operation

MPs gather 150 votes to initiate voting on banking law according to special procedure - MP Kravchuk

Ukrzaliznytsia sees 14.7-fold rise in net profit in 2019, 6% rise for EBITDA

LATEST

IMF warns of possible problems in case of legislative encroachment on NABU independence

Ukraine and Hungary launch virtual gas reverse from May 1

Cabinet approves criteria allowing food markets to resume their operation

MPs gather 150 votes to initiate voting on banking law according to special procedure - MP Kravchuk

Ukraine not to be able to use mobile applications to control virus spread without mandatory registration of subscribers – CEO lifecell

Public, business demand for loans plunges in Q1 2020, banks expecting further fall – NBU

Ukrzaliznytsia sees 14.7-fold rise in net profit in 2019, 6% rise for EBITDA

Public, business demand for loans plunges in Q1 2020, banks expecting further fall – NBU

Wizz Air airline to open base at Lviv airport in July

Naftogaz posts 5.5-fold rise in net profit in 2019, to pay UAH 48.2 bln of dividends

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD