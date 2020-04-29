Economy

12:41 29.04.2020

Ukrzaliznytsia sees 14.7-fold rise in net profit in 2019, 6% rise for EBITDA

Ukrzaliznytsia sees 14.7-fold rise in net profit in 2019, 6% rise for EBITDA

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia saw a 14.7-fold rise in net profit in 2019, reaching UAH 2.988 billion (UAH 203.85 million in 2018), the company said on its website on Wednesday, posting the consolidated financial statements for 2019 audited by Ernst & Young.

Ukrzaliznytsia's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2019 grew by 6%, to UAH 17.3 billion.

Sales revenue rose by 8.4%, to UAH 90.4 billion.

"Revenue from the transportation of goods and passengers, which in 2019 amounted to UAH 82.4 billion, made the largest contribution (91%) to sales revenue," the company said in a statement.

