Finance Minister Marchenko sees grounds for investigating actions of ex-heads of customs, tax services

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko sees the grounds for law enforcement investigations into the activities of those dismissed on Friday, April 24, head of the State Customs Service Maksym Nefyodov and head of the State Tax Service Serhiy Verlanov, he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"... There are sufficient reasons for the investigation of their activities by law enforcement agencies," the head of the Ministry of Finance said.

Speaking of such grounds in relation to the ex-head of the State Tax Service, Marchenko reported complaints from the business regarding delays with automatic VAT refunds, unjustified blocking of tax invoices.

"With this approach, people simply lose their business. And this is instead of helping it survive in such a difficult period," the minister said.

"At the customs, violations were registered during the customs clearance of goods - this also applies to determining the customs value and non-observance of the customs clearance deadlines. The system of automatic scanners at checkpoints has not been launched yet. Well, of course, the smuggling has not disappeared," he added.