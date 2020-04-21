Economy

09:51 21.04.2020

Food, medicine and fuel fall in price this week – NBU

2 min read
Food, medicine and fuel fall in price this week – NBU

Food, medicine and fuel fell in price within April 10-16 compared to the previous week due to a lower buying fever, adaptation to new conditions and the strengthening of the hryvnia, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said on Friday, April 17.

According to its statistics, food prices decreased by 0.4% over the week, whereas last week they were stable, and two weeks before that they rose by 1.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

In general, over the month, food prices rose by 3.1%, the NBU said in the statement.

In particular, amid falling demand, prices for flour and cereals fell by 0.4% this week, for vegetables by 1.7%, for lemons by 9.3%. However, compared with the previous month, the products increased in price by 9%, 14.8% and 53.3%, respectively.

Alcohol fell in price by 0.5% for this week and by 0.6% for the month, while household appliances fell in price by 0.6% for the week, but increased in price by 2.7% for the month.

According to the NBU, under the influence of falling domestic supply amid quarantine, prices rose for such products as apples (4.5%), salads (4.9%), cucumbers (3.4%), tomatoes (3.5%) and eggplants (15.3%).

Tobacco products also continue to rise in price, namely, by 0.5% for the week and by 1.9% for the month, as well as the price of toilet paper increased by 3.7% and 9.3%, respectively.

Personal hygiene products rose in price by 0.5% for the week, household goods by 1.7%, for the month by 3.5% and 4.5%, respectively.

According to the NBU statistics, the strengthening of the hryvnia helps lower the price of medicines for respiratory and cardiovascular diseases for the second week, and low world prices affect the reduction in fuel costs. In particular, the average monthly price of A-95+ petrol fell by 13.1%, to UAH 25.68 per liter from the beginning of 2020.

Tags: #nbu #hryvnia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:22 17.04.2020
Before introduction of quarantine business predicted fall in inflation, hryvnia strengthening – NBU

Before introduction of quarantine business predicted fall in inflation, hryvnia strengthening – NBU

18:20 10.04.2020
Net purchase of foreign currency in interbank market by NBU this week totals $283.2 mln

Net purchase of foreign currency in interbank market by NBU this week totals $283.2 mln

15:12 10.04.2020
NBU receives documents from Yaroslavsky to agree purchase of 100% in Bank Credit Dnipro

NBU receives documents from Yaroslavsky to agree purchase of 100% in Bank Credit Dnipro

18:01 09.04.2020
NBU predicts tough macroeconomic scenario without IMF program

NBU predicts tough macroeconomic scenario without IMF program

15:12 07.04.2020
Ukraine's intl reserves down by 7.8%, to $24.9 bln in march – NBU

Ukraine's intl reserves down by 7.8%, to $24.9 bln in march – NBU

17:03 02.04.2020
NBU exchanges $241.5 mln cash with 11 large banks

NBU exchanges $241.5 mln cash with 11 large banks

17:58 01.04.2020
IMF program will open another intl financing for Ukraine – NBU head

IMF program will open another intl financing for Ukraine – NBU head

13:54 01.04.2020
Foreign currency net sale by NBU on interbank market totals almost $2.2 bln in March

Foreign currency net sale by NBU on interbank market totals almost $2.2 bln in March

12:33 01.04.2020
NBU Council approves sending of UAH 42.7 bln of its profit to national budget

NBU Council approves sending of UAH 42.7 bln of its profit to national budget

18:50 31.03.2020
NBU buys $64 mln in interbank FX market on Tuesday

NBU buys $64 mln in interbank FX market on Tuesday

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet's action plan to be reworked based on election programs of Servant of the People party, president – Nemchinov

Infrastructure Ministry in 2020 to finance Ukrzaliznytsia with UAH 4-5 bln using funds received from Gazprom

State leadership has action plan for gradual stimulation of economy after peak of disease incidence – Ukrainian president's advisor

Work of Pavlohradvuhillia enterprises suspended – Volynets

Zelensky signs into law bill on amendments to 2020 budget

LATEST

Darnitsa forms strategic stockpile of raw materials needed for production of critically important medicines

Cabinet's action plan to be reworked based on election programs of Servant of the People party, president – Nemchinov

Infrastructure Ministry in 2020 to finance Ukrzaliznytsia with UAH 4-5 bln using funds received from Gazprom

New program with IMF will partially cover budget deficit, unblock possibility of entering foreign borrowing markets – expert

State leadership has action plan for gradual stimulation of economy after peak of disease incidence – Ukrainian president's advisor

Work of Pavlohradvuhillia enterprises suspended – Volynets

Zelensky signs into law bill on amendments to 2020 budget

В Винницкой области зарегистрированы 97 случаев заражения COVID-19 среди медиков

Energoatom reserves enough for 1.5 years, non-payment crisis threatens new supplies, export of spent nuclear fuel

Ukraine's GDP will fall by 4.2% in 2020, recover by 2.4% in 2021 – consensus forecast

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD