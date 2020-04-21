Food, medicine and fuel fall in price this week – NBU

Food, medicine and fuel fell in price within April 10-16 compared to the previous week due to a lower buying fever, adaptation to new conditions and the strengthening of the hryvnia, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) said on Friday, April 17.

According to its statistics, food prices decreased by 0.4% over the week, whereas last week they were stable, and two weeks before that they rose by 1.1% and 1.7%, respectively.

In general, over the month, food prices rose by 3.1%, the NBU said in the statement.

In particular, amid falling demand, prices for flour and cereals fell by 0.4% this week, for vegetables by 1.7%, for lemons by 9.3%. However, compared with the previous month, the products increased in price by 9%, 14.8% and 53.3%, respectively.

Alcohol fell in price by 0.5% for this week and by 0.6% for the month, while household appliances fell in price by 0.6% for the week, but increased in price by 2.7% for the month.

According to the NBU, under the influence of falling domestic supply amid quarantine, prices rose for such products as apples (4.5%), salads (4.9%), cucumbers (3.4%), tomatoes (3.5%) and eggplants (15.3%).

Tobacco products also continue to rise in price, namely, by 0.5% for the week and by 1.9% for the month, as well as the price of toilet paper increased by 3.7% and 9.3%, respectively.

Personal hygiene products rose in price by 0.5% for the week, household goods by 1.7%, for the month by 3.5% and 4.5%, respectively.

According to the NBU statistics, the strengthening of the hryvnia helps lower the price of medicines for respiratory and cardiovascular diseases for the second week, and low world prices affect the reduction in fuel costs. In particular, the average monthly price of A-95+ petrol fell by 13.1%, to UAH 25.68 per liter from the beginning of 2020.