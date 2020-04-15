IMF to help Ukraine, several issues left to approve EFF – IMF official

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pointed out the effect reaction of the Ukrainian government to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, confirmed the progress in the talks on the new Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and counts on its soon approval after solving the last several issues.

"We are in discussions with Ukraine on a new program [EFF]. These discussions are well advanced, and I think they are going well. There is a number of issues outstanding and I am confident that they will be overcome soon," Director of the European Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Poul M. Thomsen said at a briefing on Wednesday.