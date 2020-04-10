NBU receives documents from Yaroslavsky to agree purchase of 100% in Bank Credit Dnipro

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has officially received a package of documents from the representatives of Ukrainian businessman Oleksandr Yaroslavsky to agree on the purchase of 100% of the charter capital of Bank Credit Dnipro, which is currently owned by Ukrainian businessman Victor Pinchuk, the press service of the NBU told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

"Now the documents received for approval of the acquisition of substantial participation are under consideration. The public will be informed additionally about the result of the consideration," the NBU's press service in the statement.

The press service said that the NBU is considering documents submitted for approval of the acquisition of substantial participation within three months from the date of receipt of the full package of documents, under Article 34 of the law on banks and banking activities.

"When considering a package of documents, the NBU verifies that the investor's business reputation, its financial condition and sources of funds are in accordance with the requirements established by the law on banks and banking activities and the regulation on licensing banks," the NBU's press service said.