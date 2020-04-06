Economy

Kyivstar connects 43 more settlements to 4G network

The Kyivstar mobile communications operator has connected another 43 Ukrainian settlements to the 4G network, the company said on Monday.

The operator, in particular, connected the cities of Khmelnyk, Chyhyryn, Pustomyty, Komarno, Schyrets and others. Thus, the total number of settlements where high-speed mobile Internet services are available has exceeded 10,000.

According to the company, from 2018 to 2019, the volume of data traffic in the Kyivstar mobile network doubled, from 325 to 649 petabytes (PB).

As reported, Kyivstar in 2019 increased revenue by 19.6%, to UAH 22.392 billion, EBITDA by 39.4%, to UAH 14.683 billion. The number of mobile operator subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2019 decreased by 0.6% compared to the same period in 2018, to 26.2 million, while the number of fixed-line subscribers increased by 10.8%, to 1 million.

Kyivstar is the largest Ukrainian telecommunications operator. It provides communications and data transfer services based on a wide range of mobile and fixed technologies, including 3G. By the end of 2018, its services were used by about 26.4 million mobile subscribers and about 900,000 fixed Internet customers.

