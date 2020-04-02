Economy

17:03 02.04.2020

NBU exchanges $241.5 mln cash with 11 large banks

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on April 2, as part of an operation to exchange cash currency for non-cash in the amount of up to $280 million, fully satisfied the applications of 11 systemically important banks for $241.5 million, the regulator said on its Facebook page.

"In the near future, the banks will be able to replenish their cash desks with cash currency and satisfy pent-up customer demand. The problem with a cash dollar deficit that arose due to interruptions in air traffic after the outbreak of coronavirus should be resolved soon," the central bank said in a statement.

It is noted that the National Bank is ready to consider the possibility of conducting another operation to replenish the banks' cash offices with cash if necessary.

