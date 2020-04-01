Foreign currency net sale by NBU on interbank market totals almost $2.2 bln in March

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) bought $264 million in the interbank foreign exchange market in March and sold $2.454 billion, while the NBU bought $734 million and sold $45 million in February, according to central bank's statistics.

According to the statistics, without taking into account the NBU's intervention the regulator on March 31, the regulator bought $50 million and sold $662.5 million with the choice of the best purchase price, and as part of the interventions at a single rate it bought $150 million and sold $1.521 billion. In addition, at foreign exchange auctions the NBU sold $270.1 million.

In general, since the beginning of 2020, taking into account Tuesday, March 31, the National Bank bought $1.346 billion in reserves, sold $2.748 billion to smooth out excessive fluctuations of the national currency, the NBU said.