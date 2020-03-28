Economy

11:50 28.03.2020

Together IMF, World Bank, EBRD could give at least $10 bln to Ukraine, talks with some countries also being held – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that along with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) the negotiations on financial assistance are being held with the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Union (EU) and some other countries.

"Together with the World Bank, the EBRD, we can receive at least $10 billion," he told reporters on Friday after a meeting of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction late on Friday.

According to him, Ukraine also expects financial support from Azerbaijan, but so far the president has not disclosed the details.

"We also expect a response from Prime Minister of Canada [Justin] Trudeau," he added.

