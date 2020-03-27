Economy

13:05 27.03.2020

Ukraine's economy better prepared for crisis, its fall will be at level of other countries

1 min read
Ukraine's economy better prepared for crisis, its fall will be at level of other countries

Ukraine's economy is better prepared for the crisis and its decline will be at the level of other countries, Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Dmytro Sologub has said.

"Even if we see a crisis situation, it will not be much worse than in other countries," Sologub said during an online press briefing in Kyiv.

He noted that following the global crisis of 2008-2009, the subsidence of the Ukrainian economy was much larger than that of neighboring countries. In 2009, Ukraine's GDP fell by 15%, while Poland showed positive growth dynamics, while the EU countries showed a decrease of 3%.

"Now, in cooperation with the IMF, we do not see such catastrophic scenarios when Ukraine will be much worse than others," Sologub added.

He specified that the NBU is working with the government to forecast the macroeconomic situation, although it is difficult to make forecasts in this situation.

Tags: #nbu #sologub
13:06 23.03.2020
Decision to cut NBU refinancing rate to 10% from March 13 backed by seven MPC members

13:01 20.03.2020
NBU raises offer for exchange of non-cash euros for cash on Friday to EUR 200 mln

12:12 19.03.2020
NBU introduces long-term refinancing of banks for up to five years

12:11 19.03.2020
NBU seeks to postpone submission of annual financial statements by banks, transfer assessment of banks' business models

11:53 19.03.2020
Ukraine consulting with IMF on possibility of receiving emergency financing over COVID-19 – NBU

11:06 19.03.2020
NBU permits banks to award clients with benefits in servicing performing loans during quarantine period

16:57 17.03.2020
NBU arranging alternative supply of cash currency to Ukraine, asks to wait, not panic

16:10 17.03.2020
Impact of crisis on Ukraine's balance of payment to be from neutral to possible positive – NBU

16:06 17.03.2020
NBU spends up to $1 bln to support hryvnia since early 2020, FX reserves exceed $25 bln, enough to smooth fluctuations

16:00 16.03.2020
Volume of remittances to Ukraine could fall by $0.5-1 bln, outflow of currency by about $1.5 bln due to COVID-19 – NBU

