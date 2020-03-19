SkyUp to carry out charter flights from Vienna, Zurich, Paris, Lisbon to Kyiv

Ukraine's SkyUp Airlines (Kyiv) will carry out a number of charter flights to help Ukrainians return home due to a quarantine introduced to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The company said on its page in Facebook that it will carry out flights from Vienna on March 19, Larnaca and Zurich on March 20, Paris (Beauvais), Alicante, Berlin, Stockholm, Vienna, Warsaw on March 21, from Prague, Tbilisi, Lisbon, Munich, Tallinn on March 22, from Naples, Paris (Beauvais), Frankfurt, London on March 23, from Prague on March 24 and March 25.

SkyUp also said that flights from other cities will be carried out if it receives information that there citizens there who want to return to Ukraine.

The company set a single price of tickets for each of the flights. It includes the cost of transportation of one registered seat for a baggage of up to 23 kilograms. The tickets are available on the website of the airline and in the agent network.

Ukrainian citizens and foreigners with residence permits in Ukraine, who did not manage to return to Ukraine before the official suspension of flights, can take these flights. The planes will depart from Kyiv without passengers, except for the flights to Prague, Tbilisi and Paris (Beauvais). Foreigners can buy tickets for these three flights.