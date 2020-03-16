Volume of remittances to Ukraine could fall by $0.5-1 bln, outflow of currency by about $1.5 bln due to COVID-19 – NBU

The volume of remittances to Ukraine by the end of 2020 could decrease by $0.5-1 billion from $12 billion due to the spread of coronavirus in the world, according to preliminary data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) posted on the regulator's Facebook page.

According to NBU Deputy Governor Dmytro Sologub, the outflow of foreign currency will also decrease by about $1.5 billion in connection with a reduction in travel expenses of Ukrainians due to coronavirus.