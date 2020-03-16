Economy

16:00 16.03.2020

Volume of remittances to Ukraine could fall by $0.5-1 bln, outflow of currency by about $1.5 bln due to COVID-19 – NBU

1 min read
Volume of remittances to Ukraine could fall by $0.5-1 bln, outflow of currency by about $1.5 bln due to COVID-19 – NBU

The volume of remittances to Ukraine by the end of 2020 could decrease by $0.5-1 billion from $12 billion due to the spread of coronavirus in the world, according to preliminary data from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) posted on the regulator's Facebook page.

According to NBU Deputy Governor Dmytro Sologub, the outflow of foreign currency will also decrease by about $1.5 billion in connection with a reduction in travel expenses of Ukrainians due to coronavirus.

Tags: #coronavirus #nbu #volume
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:25 16.03.2020
Emergency regime to be introduced in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 17 – Zelensky

Emergency regime to be introduced in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 17 – Zelensky

19:24 16.03.2020
Zelensky proposes that Infrastructure Ministry from 12:00 of March 18 prohibit rail, air, bus passenger service between cities, regions, ban work of subway

Zelensky proposes that Infrastructure Ministry from 12:00 of March 18 prohibit rail, air, bus passenger service between cities, regions, ban work of subway

18:42 16.03.2020
As of today, 79 suspected COVID-19 cases tested, 5 of them – positive, 64 – negative, 10 – not ready yet – Zelensky

As of today, 79 suspected COVID-19 cases tested, 5 of them – positive, 64 – negative, 10 – not ready yet – Zelensky

18:42 16.03.2020
Zelensky proposes govt to ban mass events with more than ten participants

Zelensky proposes govt to ban mass events with more than ten participants

18:40 16.03.2020
Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

18:14 16.03.2020
Finance Ministry instructed to hold talks with IMF, other partners on assistance to Ukraine for overcoming COVID-19 consequences – Zelensky

Finance Ministry instructed to hold talks with IMF, other partners on assistance to Ukraine for overcoming COVID-19 consequences – Zelensky

18:04 16.03.2020
Zelensky urges govt to ban work of shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, other recreation facilities from March 17

Zelensky urges govt to ban work of shopping malls, restaurants, cafes, other recreation facilities from March 17

17:25 16.03.2020
DTEK joins new global COVID-19 Action Platform

DTEK joins new global COVID-19 Action Platform

17:20 16.03.2020
Thirty people with suspected COVID-19 cases hospitalized in Chernivtsi region – deputy governor

Thirty people with suspected COVID-19 cases hospitalized in Chernivtsi region – deputy governor

16:19 16.03.2020
Ukrainians will be able to enter the country by car or on foot after March 17

Ukrainians will be able to enter the country by car or on foot after March 17

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky expects 'quarantine program' of loans from NBU, Finance Ministry, banks, extra payments to pensioners

Finance Ministry instructed to hold talks with IMF, other partners on assistance to Ukraine for overcoming COVID-19 consequences – Zelensky

Court in England confirms limited payment scheme on PrivatBank eurobonds – bank

Ukraine for first time facilitates gas transit from Hungary to Slovakia

Ukraine, U.S. agree on annual supplies of 6-8 bcm of LNG for hub creation

LATEST

Court in England confirms limited payment scheme on PrivatBank eurobonds – bank

Ukraine for first time facilitates gas transit from Hungary to Slovakia

Ukraine, U.S. agree on annual supplies of 6-8 bcm of LNG for hub creation

Banking system extra liquid: UAH 200 bln in hryvnias, $9 bln in currency – NBU deputy governor

UIA plans to cancel about 2,000 flights in spring due to COVID-19

Metinvest completes deal to acquire about 73% of shares in Dniprovsky coke chemical plant

Finance minister expects launch of IMF's new program before May

NBU: no plans to introduce foreign exchange limits, reserves enough to smooth fluctuations

NBU could review inflation forecast in April depending on developments

Ukroboronprom to transfer 23 enterprises to State Property Fund, SSAU – Abromavičius

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD