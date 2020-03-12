Economy

17:01 12.03.2020

UIA plans to cancel about 2,000 flights in spring due to COVID-19

Ukraine International Airlines of Ukraine (UIA, Kyiv) intends to cancel about 2,000 flights (including those already canceled) due to the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

"Like all other airlines in the world, UIA will continue to provide air traffic between countries and continents and at the same time balance the needs of passengers with operational problems that arose due to restrictions on entry introduced by several countries. That is why about 2,000 flights will be canceled in the spring of 2020," the company said on its Facebook page.

UIA recommends that passengers check the status of their flights several days before departure, as well as monitor the rules of entry for the countries they are heading to.

The airline agrees to inform about further changes in the schedule on the website or in social networks.

