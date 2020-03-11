Economy

15:38 11.03.2020

Ukroboronprom has no plans to privatize Antonov State Enterprise – Abromavičius

1 min read
Ukroboronprom, the state concern, is not going to privatize Antonov State Enterprise, Director General of the state concern Aivaras Abromavičius has said.

"Now, there are no any plans to privatize Antonov State Enterprise," he said at a briefing in Kyiv.

According to Abromavičius, the fact that Antonov State Enterprise has not been producing anything for three or four years is the consequence of the fact that at least 60% of the components in the aircraft were Russian, and the import substitution process is ongoing now.

"It is known, that the most difficult import substitution is in the aviation industry. However, the An-178 aircraft will be with a minimum number of Russian components, that is, it will be Western, it will be Ukrainian. It will be other equipment. The process continues, it is a very complicated process," he said.

Tags: #abromavicuis #ukroboronprom
