PrivatBank pays UAH 3 bln debt on NBU refinancing loan

PrivatBank at the end of February paid UAH 3 billion of its debt on the refinancing loans issued by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), the bank told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

"Thanks to the trust of customers and effective liquidity management, PrivatBank has accumulated a sufficient amount of hryvnia over the past few months. As a result, the NBU refinancing loan was repaid in the amount of UAH 3 billion," the press service said.

The bank added that the financial institution manages liquidity, evaluating the current situation on the market and reacting to it.

The National Bank's open markets department also confirmed that on February 27, banks paid off stabilization loans worth UAH 3 billion.

According to the NBU, the debt on refinancing loans on February 28 decreased to UAH 4.562 billion.