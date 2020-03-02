Balance of single treasury account expands by UAH 5.1 bln in Feb – treasury

The balance of the single treasury account as of early March 2020 totaled UAH 17.18 billion, which is UAH 5.1 billion or 42.4% more than a month ago, the State Treasury Service of Ukraine reported on Monday.

A year ago the balance of the account had 54.2% less funds – UAH 8.2 billion, and in February 2019 fell narrowed by UAH 3.73 billion.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the balance of the correspondent accounts of banks in February expanded by UAH 13.75 billion, to UAH 66.183 billion.

The government also has currency accounts, the balances of which are published irregularly. As of February 3, 2020, the balance of these accounts was UAH 42.3 billion in hryvnia equivalent, while in 2019, it was UAH 35.9 billion.