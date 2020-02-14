Decline in Ukrgazvydobuvannia production linked to lack of professionals in Naftogaz management – Naftogaz official

The lack of professionals in the issues of gas production in NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and the impossibility of discussing and making right decisions due to this fact is one of the main reasons of the decline in gas production by the subsidiary of Naftogaz – Ukrgazvydobuvannia (UGV), Naftogaz Ukrainy Executive Officer Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"Unfortunately, at Naftogaz, there are not any profile specialists with oil and gas education and work experience at the three highest levels of government: neither in the supervisory board, nor in the board, nor at a level lower than the board," he said during the Countdown program on the UA:Pershyi TV channel on Thursday.

As an opposite example, Vitrenko cited Ukrnafta, where he is the head of the supervisory board. According to him, this company has a specialist in geology and mining, and there are people in the board who have expertise in mining.

"They argue among themselves, and everyone else analyzes and can take a certain side. When there are no professionals, I personally do not understand what arguments to take," the executive officer said.

As a result, according to him, Ukrnafta is increasing production in difficult conditions, and Ukrgazvydobuvannia is reducing, although their financing is not comparable. Ukrgazvydobuvannia was given as much money as they wanted. They had no problems with financing, they had a problem with the use of this money, but at the same time production is falling," Vitrenko said.

He called for a professional discussion in which experts would analyze why plans to increase production were not fulfilled and why it was declining.

Ukrgazvydobuvannia in 2019 reduced gross natural gas production by 3.7% compared to the previous year, to 14.85 billion cubic meters, while Ukrnafta increased it by 7.5%, to 1.16 billion cubic meters.